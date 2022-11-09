Ravens still expect Marcus Williams back in December

The Ravens defense is coming off a strong showing against the Saints and they expect to get more help on that side of the ball for the final weeks of the season.

Safety Marcus Williams dislocated his wrist on October 9 and the belief at the time was that he would be able to return to action before the season is over. On Tuesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that remains the team’s expectation as they head into their bye week.

“He’s looking good; it’s just one of those deals where it’s a bone that has to heal,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “It’s pretty straightforward as long as there’s no setbacks. There have been no setbacks so far and I think it’s sometime in December, is when they expect him back. We’ll see, but so far so good.”

Geno Stone and Chuck Clark have been starting at safety for the Ravens over the last month. Williams’ return would give the defense even more options of how to attack offenses as they try to make a return to the playoffs.

