Ravens-Steelers set for 3:40 pm kickoff on Wednesday

Andrew Gillis
·1 min read

Ravens-Steelers set for 3:40 pm kickoff on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens-Steelers will be scheduled for a 3:40 pm Wednesday kickoff at Heinz Field and nationally televised on NBC, the team announced Monday evening. 

Yes, you read that correctly.

The game was postponed for a third time after there was reportedly another positive test Monday from a player (who is on IR). Additionally, the Ravens reportedly raised concerns about playing Tuesday night after just one light walkthrough last Monday. 

But the reason for the timing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, was that the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is set to take place that night and air on NBC. 

The Ravens won’t have a normal week of rest until after Week 15, as they’ll play on Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday and Sunday in four-straight weeks. 

The last week has been one of the wildest weeks in franchise history and the cherry on top is a mid-afternoon kickoff for one of the biggest games of the season. 

Sure, why not? It's 2020. 

Latest Stories