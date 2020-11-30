Ravens-Steelers set for 3:40 pm kickoff on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens-Steelers will be scheduled for a 3:40 pm Wednesday kickoff at Heinz Field and nationally televised on NBC, the team announced Monday evening.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The game was postponed for a third time after there was reportedly another positive test Monday from a player (who is on IR). Additionally, the Ravens reportedly raised concerns about playing Tuesday night after just one light walkthrough last Monday.

But the reason for the timing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, was that the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is set to take place that night and air on NBC.

Another ultimate 2020 note: the Ravens-Steelers game is kicking off Wednesday at 3:40 pm because NBC wanted and was committed to broadcasting the 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday night, per sources. Tree lighting trumped football. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

The Ravens won’t have a normal week of rest until after Week 15, as they’ll play on Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday and Sunday in four-straight weeks.

The last week has been one of the wildest weeks in franchise history and the cherry on top is a mid-afternoon kickoff for one of the biggest games of the season.

Sure, why not? It's 2020.