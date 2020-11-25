Ravens-Steelers scheduled for 1:15 kick on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens and Steelers will kickoff at 1:15 on Sunday, the league announced Wednesday after the postponement of the previously scheduled Thanksgiving night game.

The game will still be broadcast on NBC and televised nationally.

After multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the Ravens this week, the league made the determination to postpone Thursday’s game until Sunday so they can feel safer about the odds of transmission between both sides. Even still, the Ravens will play the game with a handful of practice squad call-ups on Sunday.

This week, the team placed running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari, defensive end Calais Campbell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was also put on the list as a close contact. Quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the list last week and cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on injured reserve, is on the list as well.

The Ravens, instead of having a short week this week, will have one next week when they face the Cowboys on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s unclear how many, and which, players they’ll be able to play that night.