Report: Ravens-Steelers postponed for third time in last week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the third time in the last week, Ravens-Steelers has been postponed due to positive tests in the Ravens’ organization according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

The Ravens put outside linebacker Matthew Judon, tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Terrell Bonds on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also activated outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive lineman Broderick Washington, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker and cornerback Iman Marshall (who is on IR) off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was activated off injured reserve.

The Steelers (10-0) and the Ravens (6-4) were set to face off for the second time this season after the Ravens dropped a four-point game at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1. First, the game was scheduled for Thanksgiving night at 8:20 pm, then it was rescheduled for 1:15 pm on Sunday, then for 8 pm on Tuesday.

Now, after concerns raised by the Ravens about a Tuesday night game, the compromise appears to be a Wednesday game.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ravens’ COVID list is as follows, sorted by position: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Trace McSorley, RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Willie Snead, TE Mark Andrews, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Matt Skura, OL Will Holden, DE Calais Campbell, DE Jihad Ward, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Brandon Williams, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Matthew Judon, CB Terrell Bonds, CB Tavon Young (IR), CB Khalil Dorsey (IR), and LS Morgan Cox.

The Ravens are scheduled to face the Cowboys next Monday at 5 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium, but now everything on the schedule appears up in the air.

This story will be updated.