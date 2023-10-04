Ravens-Steelers injury report: Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham return to practice
The Ravens are getting healthy at the right time, and had cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman returned to practice.
Injury Report for Week 5: pic.twitter.com/EB8osujmQL
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2023
For Humphrey, it was his first full practice since his Aug. 16 foot surgery, and he’s on track to return to the lineup after missing the first four games of the regular season.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Morgan Moses
OLB Odafe Oweh
S Daryl Worley
Limited Participant
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
CB Marlon Humphrey
RB Justice Hill
Full Participant
WR Rashod Bateman
OT Ronnie Stanley
S Marcus Williams
RB Keaton Mitchell
Steelers Injury Report
Kenny Pickett (knee) – limited
Cole Holcomb (back) – limited
Pressley Harvin (hamstring) – DNP
Dan Moore Jr. (knee) – DNP
Chuks Okorafor (elbow) – DNP
James Daniels (groin) – DNP
Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – DNP
DeMarvin Leal (concussion)- DNP
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he’ll be “ready to go by Sunday”
He also said he was worried the knee injury would be worse based on what the doctors said initially, and he got lucky. pic.twitter.com/m5mSeimmwk
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 4, 2023