Ravens-Steelers injury report: Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham return to practice

glenn erby
The Ravens are getting healthy at the right time, and had cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman returned to practice.

For Humphrey, it was his first full practice since his Aug. 16 foot surgery, and he’s on track to return to the lineup after missing the first four games of the regular season.

DID NOT PRACTICE

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
OT Morgan Moses
OLB Odafe Oweh
S Daryl Worley

Limited Participant

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/cleveland/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Browns;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cleveland Browns</a> at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

WR Odell Beckham Jr.
CB Marlon Humphrey
RB Justice Hill

Full Participant

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
WR Rashod Bateman
OT Ronnie Stanley
S Marcus Williams
RB Keaton Mitchell

Steelers Injury Report

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kenny Pickett (knee) – limited
Cole Holcomb (back) – limited

Pressley Harvin (hamstring) – DNP
Dan Moore Jr. (knee) – DNP
Chuks Okorafor (elbow) – DNP
James Daniels (groin) – DNP
Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – DNP
DeMarvin Leal (concussion)- DNP

