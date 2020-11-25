Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving night game postponed to Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens-Steelers game scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been postponed.

Game will be played Sunday afternoon. We will provide the time as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/KLpHmX9TZu — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) November 25, 2020

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Time and broadcast information will be announced later Wednesday.

The Ravens were hit with positive COVID-19 tests earlier this week when running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee followed on Tuesday with more names reportedly still to come for the Ravens.

RELATED: MARK ANDREWS, DEREK WOLFE RIP NFL FOR LACK OF PLAYER SAFETY

Baltimore would be without quarterback Trace McSorley, Dobbins, Ingram, McPhee and defensive lineman Brandon Williams (as he was identified as a close contact) with potential positives tests still on the way.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been commonplace this season, as multiple games throughout the year have been moved due to positive tests in various organizations. Ironically, the Steelers already had a game moved earlier this season due to coronavirus when their Week 4 matchup against the Titans was moved to Week 7, which in turn moved the Ravens’ bye week from Week 8 to Week 7.

On Nov. 1, the Ravens fell 28-24 to the Steelers in a last-second loss that left the Ravens upset at the officiating. Firstly, they wanted time back added to the clock after an injury to the Steelers in the final seconds. Then, on the game’s final play, they wanted a flag thrown for a hit to the head on a defenseless receiver as wide receiver Willie Snead went to catch a potential game-winning touchdown pass.

Now, the Ravens and Steelers won’t get the chance to renew their rivalry until Sunday, something that a few Steelers players had some negative feelings about on Twitter.