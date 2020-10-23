Ravens will have fans in attendance for Nov. 1 game vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will host fans for the first time in 2020 at a prime time: their first matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens announced on Friday that M&T Bank Stadium will be at 10 percent capacity for the Nov. 1 game against their AFC North rival. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan eased COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor venues last week and Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed off on it.

Ravens will have fans for Steelers game

The Ravens will limit the number of fans in each level and allow a maximum of 10 percent capacity, per state regulations. The stadium holds approximately 71,000.

No fans will be allowed in the upper bowl since the team’s August plan submitted to the governor and mayor did not include that, the Ravens said.

Statement from the Ravens on hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VcwibTYNZH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 23, 2020

There will be no tailgating and fans must complete a health screening and have their temperature taken before entering the stadium, per the Baltimore Sun. The regulations are the same at other stadiums allowing fans in the NFL.

The club allowed fans when it hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in Week 3. But it was only 250 immediately family members of players, coaches and front office staffers. Attendees had to live in the same household as the person. Ravens President Dick Cass called it an “important step” in working toward allowing a larger number of fans.

The next step happens at an opportune time with the rival Steelers, off to only their second 5-0 start in franchise history, coming to town. The Ravens (5-1) have two weeks to prepare since their off week is this weekend.

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. A limited number of friends and family were allowed to attend the game due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: