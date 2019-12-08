Ravens stay ahead of Patriots for top playoff seed in AFC with huge win over Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will keep the New England Patriots at bay for at least another week. With Baltimore’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, the Ravens held their grasp on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Holding on to that spot wasn’t easy. The Ravens jumped out to a lead early, but a late, fourth-quarter comeback put the Bills in position to tie with under two minutes to play. While Buffalo threatened, it could not convert a fourth-and-8 from the 17-yard line. The Ravens regained possession, took a knee and ran out the clock for the win.

Though he threw for three touchdowns, Lamar Jackson was limited by the Bills. He completed 16-of-25 attempts for 145 yards. Jackson ran for 40 yards, but averaged only 3.6 yards per carry. Buffalo’s defense did a solid job making sure Jackson didn’t go off.

The victory carried massive significance for the Ravens. Baltimore and New England both had identical records coming into the contest. With the win over the Bills, the Ravens now sit at 11-2. Since the Ravens beat the Patriots in Week 9, Baltimore holds the tiebreaker over New England for the top playoff seed in the AFC.

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Bills presented the biggest challenge to handing Baltimore a loss. The team will take on the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns the next two weeks. Baltimore will be massive favorites for both games.

The Ravens could be tested in Week 17, when it faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that’s dependent on the Steelers staying in the race and the Patriots keeping pace with the Ravens.

That’s no guarantee. The Patriots have a tougher schedule down the stretch. The team will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and will see the Bills in Week 16. A loss to either team could give the Ravens a significant lead on the No. 1 seed in the AFC with just a few weeks to go in the regular season.

