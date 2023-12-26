Ravens make a statement by thumping 49ers 33-19

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said this week that he felt "a little disrespected" by the 49ers being favored over his team on Monday night and that the Ravens woul "have an opportunity in front of the country to show" they were the best team in the league.

Hamilton and his teammates took full advantage of that opportunity at Levi's Stadium on Monday night. Hamilton had two of the Ravens' four interceptions of Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns and the Ravens rampaged over the 49ers for a 33-19 win that will leave plenty of people thinking exactly what Hamilton believed coming into the game.

Monday's matchup featured a disastrous early play for the Ravens as Jackson tripped over an official in the end zone and got called for a safety while trying to throw the ball away, but the 49ers couldn't score a touchdown on their ensuing possession and the Ravens rattled off 13 straight points to move into the lead. They wound up leading 16-12 at halftime and then blew things open in the third quarter.

Jackson threw a touchdown to Nelson Agholor to extend the lead to 11 points and Purdy threw his fourth interception of the game on the next play. Jackson followed that with a scoring pass to Zay Flowers and the 49ers found themselves down three scores.

Purdy would eventually leave the game in the fourth quarter after a Jadeveon Clowney sack to be checked out in the sideline medical tent and the team announced that he has a stinger, which was also their announcement when he missed a few plays against the Cardinals in Week 15. The 49ers also saw left tackle Trent Williams leave with a groin injury, so they'll have multiple injuries to keep an eye on as they head into next week's game against the Commanders.

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown to Ronnie Bell after replacing Purdy, but a bid for another score late in the fourth quarter went up in smoke when Marcus Williams picked Darnold off in the end zone.

Jackson finished 23-of-35 for 252 yards and he led the Ravens with 45 rushing yards. He's also 20-1 against NFC teams for his career and you can be sure that stat will come up if the Ravens should get to the Super Bowl in February. You can also be sure that Monday night's result will be part of an MVP case for Jackson come the end of the season.

Zay Flowers paced the receiving crew with nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, but just about everyone got involved as eight different players caught Jackson's passes.

The night wasn't without negatives for Baltimore. Hamilton has been dealing with an MCL sprain and he left with a knee injury in the second half. Guard Kevin Zeitler also departed with a thigh injury, so the team will be hoping to get both players back for next week's game against the Dolphins.

If they should repeat Monday's performance in that contest, they'll be the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the prospect of beating the Ravens in any location looks a lot more daunting than it did coming into this week.