Ravens starting right guard Tyre Phillips officially inactive originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens starting right guard Tyre Phillips is officially inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Phillips had started each of the team’s first four games in his rookie season, the first without Ravens legendary right guard Marshal Yanda. D.J. Fluker or interior lineman Patrick Mekari could start in his place.

Other inactives for the Ravens are quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore, running back Justice Hill, offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo, and defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington.

Safety Marcus Gilchrist, who was recently activated from the practice squad, is active for Sunday's game as the Ravens went heavy on the secondary.

Rookie defensive lineman Justin Madubuike will make his professional debut after missing the first four weeks of the season with a knee injury. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, after a COVID-19 scare last week, is active.

Moore will have to wait another week to make his season debut. He's been inactive all season with a finger injury.