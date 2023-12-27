Ravens stand alone with the best record in NFL after 33-19 win over 49ers

Lamar Jackson was 23-35 passing, for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson also led the Ravens with seven carries for 45 yards and kept the 49ers defense off balance all evening as John Harbaugh’s team made an emphatic statement with a 33-19 win on Christmas night.

The Baltimore defense pressured San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, ruining his MVP hopes after holding the second-year signal-caller to 18-32 passing for 255 yards and four interceptions.

The Ravens will host the Dolphins in Baltimore on Sunday for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and with preparation set to begin, here’s an added analysis of the win.

Gus Edwards vs. 49ers run defense

Edwards had 9 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, while also recording one reception for a huge 39 yard gain on the night.

Ravens Air Raid in first half

San Francisco brought the pressure to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens responded by throwing the ball even more in the first half.

Lamar Jackson attempted 27 passes in the 1st half, his 3rd-most in a 1st half in his career, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The 49ers blitzed Jackson on 30% of his dropbacks in the 1st half. The 49ers had blitzed on 15% of dropbacks since Week 10 entering Monday, 3rd-lowest in the NFL. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 26, 2023

Jackson finished with 252 yards passing, but the quarterback only attempted 9 passes in the second half as Baltimore settled into a physical rushing attack.

Ravens KO'd 49ers defense

Jordan Stout attempted three punts on the night as the Baltimore offense scored 13 point in the second quarter, and 17 points in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas.

Ravens have now scored on their last 6 drives against the NFL's 2nd-stingiest defense: FG

TD

FG

FG

TD

TD — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 26, 2023

Stout had one punt on the opening drive, and two more late in the second half.

Ravens bullied the front-running bully

The Ravens dominated the 49ers in all facets of the game, and no singular action defined the night more than the Zay Flowers, kick in the door, Grinch celebration.

Grinch celebration was 🔥 https://t.co/5gekAkf4LM — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 26, 2023

The rookie had 9 catches for 72 yards, and 1 receiving touchdown on the night, and the ROY candidate now has 74 catches, for 752 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.

Isaiah Likely growing up in front of our eyes

Likely had 3 catches for 56 yards on the night, and he’s continued to mature and grow as a player with his expanded role.

Likely has 26 catches, for 338 yards and two touchdowns. The former Coastal Carolina star has 17 catches for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns since Mark Andrews suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury.

