Ravens’ stance on signing QB Lamar Jackson long-term reportedly has not changed, plan to negotiate after season

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card Weekend without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury since Week 13. However, his long-term absence has reportedly not changed the team’s stance on negotiating a long-term deal with the fifth-year signal caller.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that despite Jackson’s injury, the team still plans to resume talks of a long-term contract extension after their season ends, whether that be after the Wild Card round or further down the line. In the article, Rapoport reveals that if the two sides cannot come to an agreement, the expectation is that Baltimore will use the franchise tag on the former league-MVP.

Despite the injury, the #Ravens' stance on signing QB Lamar Jackson long-term hasn’t changed. They plan to negotiate whenever the season ends. My story: https://t.co/Tkdl2QtGJm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2023

Jackson has been the heart and soul of the Ravens ever since stepping into the starting role in the middle of his rookie season. He’s completely transformed Baltimore’s offense, and makes a massive impact both with his arm and with his legs every time he steps on the field. The specifics of any type of long-term deal won’t be known until one is signed, but he’ll be looking for a nice pay day after establishing himself as one of the premier options at his position.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire