Ravens will spend entire week in London before facing Titans in Week 6

When the Ravens played in London during the 2017 season, they followed the same travel plan as most teams playing in England by arriving on the Friday morning before their game.

The Ravens got crushed 44-7 by the Jaguars in that game and head coach John Harbaugh said that informed their decision to try things differently this time around. The Ravens flew to London on Monday morning and they will practice on the other side of the pond ahead of their Week Six game against the Titans.

"It's mostly driven by the fact we didn’t do well," Harbaugh said, via the team's website. "We did the opposite. There's no data. We looked for it – when you should go out there, what's the science on that. As often is the case, they really don't know."

The Ravens will arrive in London in time to get to their hotel and go to sleep. The team will be off Tuesday and then practice for three days ahead of their matchup with the Titans.