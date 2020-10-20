The Ravens are 5-1 as they head into their bye week, but there’s one area of their game they’d like to sharpen up before returning to action against the Steelers in Week Eight.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating are all down from last season and he’s been sacked 15 times after being dropped 23 times all of last season. Quarterbacks coach James Urban said that the team will be using the bye week to work on “rhythm and passing and those kinds of things.”

“We’ve seen great stretches of [consistency], and there’s been some throws we’d like to have back or some routes maybe we’d like to have back, and we’re working very hard on that,” Urban said, via PennLive.com. “These next couple days, we’re going to spend some time getting some of those things cleaned up.”

Urban said he’s not concerned about the quarterback’s mechanics and Jackson said he doesn’t think he’s “slipped” on that front this season, but things still haven’t clicked as Baltimore has hoped this year.

Ravens will spend bye week working to clean up passing game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk