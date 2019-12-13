Ravens special teams lacking across the board, lone sore spot in dominating win

BALTIMORE - If there was a lone dark spot on the Ravens' 42-21 win over the Jets, it was the special teams.

From kickoff coverage to even Justin Tucker, each particular unit had its fair share of struggles. The Jets blocked a punt - and scored, had long returns on both kickoff and punt returns and Tucker missed an extra-point.

"We played really well on special teams last week," coach John Harbaugh said. "We played not well at all this week. So, that's an area of concern right now. I give them credit. They played really well, but we didn't."

The trouble started from the get-go when the Jets had a good return on the opening kick. They carried that throughout the game, as Ty Montgomery and Vyncint Smith averaged kickoff returns of 23.3 and 28.7 yards, respectively. Smith had a long of 37 yards and Montgomery had a long of 34 yards.

Then on the Ravens second touchdown of the night, Tucker missed an extra point - a rarity for the league's most consistent kicker. Before Thursday's game, he'd missed just one extra point all season and one field goal.

While it's nothing to be concerned about, any miss for Tucker is certainly surprising.

And finally, in the fourth quarter, the Jets bull-rushed up the middle through the Ravens' punt team and blocked the kick for a score.

Baltimore's special teams units have been stellar all season, so Thursday's game isn't something to fret over long-term. But it's certainly something to monitor as the games tighten, leaving little room for error on the margins.

"We just have to get better," Harbaugh said of the returns. "They were basically blocking us. They blocked our guys on the kickoff return. They did a great job with it. They ran a little pick-stunt on the blocked punt that we should have picked up with no problem, and we didn't. That's an issue for us."

