Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton explains his role to Tom Pelissero
The Ravens are not expected to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup against the Steelers this weekend and Wednesday’s practice didn’t do anything to change that outlook. Jackson did not participate in the team’s first session of the week because of the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the [more]
When Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz initially hurt his knee last month, the belief was that he avoided an injury to his ACL but he revealed he wasn’t that lucky on Thursday. At a press conference from the team’s facility concerning his selection as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Ertz revealed [more]
DETROIT (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have won enough to be in a position to clinch the NFC North with almost a month left in the regular season. The Vikings (10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games, a string of success that started in September with a comeback win over Detroit and has been marked by one-possession games to raise questions about how good they are. ''If you go back and look at seasons past, most games are coming down to the final minute, final play,'' Cousins said.
Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman, who is "95 percent" sure he'll play in Week 14, returned to practice on Thursday.
We have some insight on Mitchell's placement on the NFI list this week.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 14. The Raiders will beat the Rams while the Bills take down the Jets.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
Brock Purdy's parents and high school football coach take NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan inside the story of the 49ers' new starting QB and how he beat the odds at every turn.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top running back plays. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
Baker Mayfield‘s whirlwind week could see him start on Thursday night for a team he just joined. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that he was leaning toward having Mayfield being active on Thursday night. That’s in part due to the health of backup quarterback John Wolford, who is questionable with a [more]
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
The Chiefs remain relatively healthy ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Denver Brocons.
The Dolphins will try to avoid a losing streak.
The Cowboys have been publicly recruiting Beckham for several weeks, but the excitement has seemingly scaled back after the receiver visited the team this week.
Legendary San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana believes his former team can end its Super Bowl title drought even with Brock Purdy at the controls.
The 3-9 Rams, who will be force-fed to NFL viewers over the next four weeks, now have QB Baker Mayfield, a potential gift to NFL schedule makers.