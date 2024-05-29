Ravens special teams Coordinator Chris Horton on WR Deonte Harty: ‘He’s electric’

The Baltimore Ravens have made a few additions to their wide receiver room throughout the 2024 offseason. While they re-signed Nelson Agholor and drafted Devontez Walker, the team also signed All-Pro returner Deonte Harty to bolster their special teams unit.

Baltimore has been a special teams factor for years, and Harty’s addition is the latest in a long line of moves to bolster the unit. When asked what Harty brings, special teams coordinator Chris Horton mentioned how the organization already loves him, calling him ‘electric’.

“I think this guy – he’s electric. He’s been a Pro Bowl player. He’s been an All-Pro player, and when he was sitting there and his name came up, it’s just, ‘Oh, man. We lost our guy. We need a guy to fill these shoes, a guy with some experience.’ You like to have a guy with some experience so [that] you’re not really relying on young guys, especially in the punt return game. Then, it just allows us to do a little bit more back there. I’m excited about him. I know the coaches are. The players are. When I talk to the guys, some of the veteran guys, ‘Hey, we’ve got Harty coming in.’ Those guys ask ‘Is that the guy from the Saints, the guy who used to be on the Saints? I say, ‘Yeah, man, that’s the little returner from the Saints.’ So, he’s a well-known and respected returner in this league, and we love him.”

Harty grew up in Maryland and has carved out an extremely successful NFL career. As the team’s new returner, he will replace former Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the lineup, and his experience and skillset should be extremely valuable.

