Ravens snap count vs. Steelers: Breakdown, observations from Week 5

Baltimore blew a 10-3 halftime lead, and the Steelers snapped a nine-quarter touchdown-less streak to take a 14-10 lead with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens along the right sideline for a 41-yard catch and run over Marlon Humphrey to spark a comeback win at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

After a Lamar Jackson 19-yard completion to Zay Flowers put the Ravens at their 44-yard line, Pittsburgh pass rusher Alex Highsmith recorded a strip sack on Jackson and recovered it to put the game away.

With the Ravens set for preparation for a London matchup against the Titans, we’re looking at the snap count and playing time percentages from the shocking 17-10 loss.

QB

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson 70 snaps

Lamar Jackson was 22/38 passing, for 236-yards, one interception, and he was sacked four times on the afternoon.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Justice Hill 39 snaps

Gus Edwards 30 snaps

Patrick Ricard 26 snaps

Edwards led the Ravens with 12 carries for 48 yards, but it was Justice Hill who played nine more snaps and lost a critical fumble.

WR

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Zay Flowers 69 snaps

Nelson Agholor 41 snaps

Odell Beckham 37 snaps

Rashod Bateman 27 snaps

Devin Duvernay 6 snaps

Baltimore had two players return from injury and they combined for three total catches.

TE

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Andrews 66 snaps

Isaiah Likely 6 snaps

Andrews had 6 catches for 65 yards.

OL

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

John Simpson 70 snaps

Kevin Zeitler 70 snaps

Ronnie Stanley 70 snaps

Tyler Linderbaum 70 snaps

Patrick Mekari 48 snaps

Daniel Faalele 22 snaps

The Baltimore offensive line allowed four sacks on the afternoon.

DL

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Justin Madubuike 48 snaps

Michael Pierce 45 snaps

Broderick Washington 26 snaps

Travis Jones 22 snaps

Brent Urban 17 snaps

LB

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Patrick Queen 66 snaps

Roquan Smith 66 snaps

Jadeveon Clowney 39 snaps

Malik Harrison 31 snaps

Kyle Van Noy 31 snaps

Tavius Robinson 29 snaps

CB

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Brandon Stephens 66 snaps

Marlon Humphrey 37 snaps

Ronald Darby 29 snaps

Arthur Maulet 23 snaps

Humphrey made his return to the lineup and alternated snaps with Ronald Darby.

DB

Kyle Hamilton 66 snaps

Marcus Williams 63 snaps

Geno Stone 20 snaps

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire