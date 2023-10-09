Ravens snap count vs. Steelers: Breakdown, observations from Week 5
Baltimore blew a 10-3 halftime lead, and the Steelers snapped a nine-quarter touchdown-less streak to take a 14-10 lead with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens along the right sideline for a 41-yard catch and run over Marlon Humphrey to spark a comeback win at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
After a Lamar Jackson 19-yard completion to Zay Flowers put the Ravens at their 44-yard line, Pittsburgh pass rusher Alex Highsmith recorded a strip sack on Jackson and recovered it to put the game away.
With the Ravens set for preparation for a London matchup against the Titans, we’re looking at the snap count and playing time percentages from the shocking 17-10 loss.
QB
Lamar Jackson 70 snaps
Lamar Jackson was 22/38 passing, for 236-yards, one interception, and he was sacked four times on the afternoon.
RB
Justice Hill 39 snaps
Gus Edwards 30 snaps
Patrick Ricard 26 snaps
Edwards led the Ravens with 12 carries for 48 yards, but it was Justice Hill who played nine more snaps and lost a critical fumble.
WR
Zay Flowers 69 snaps
Nelson Agholor 41 snaps
Odell Beckham 37 snaps
Rashod Bateman 27 snaps
Devin Duvernay 6 snaps
Baltimore had two players return from injury and they combined for three total catches.
TE
Mark Andrews 66 snaps
Isaiah Likely 6 snaps
Andrews had 6 catches for 65 yards.
OL
John Simpson 70 snaps
Kevin Zeitler 70 snaps
Ronnie Stanley 70 snaps
Tyler Linderbaum 70 snaps
Patrick Mekari 48 snaps
Daniel Faalele 22 snaps
The Baltimore offensive line allowed four sacks on the afternoon.
DL
Justin Madubuike 48 snaps
Michael Pierce 45 snaps
Broderick Washington 26 snaps
Travis Jones 22 snaps
Brent Urban 17 snaps
LB
Patrick Queen 66 snaps
Roquan Smith 66 snaps
Jadeveon Clowney 39 snaps
Malik Harrison 31 snaps
Kyle Van Noy 31 snaps
Tavius Robinson 29 snaps
CB
Brandon Stephens 66 snaps
Marlon Humphrey 37 snaps
Ronald Darby 29 snaps
Arthur Maulet 23 snaps
Humphrey made his return to the lineup and alternated snaps with Ronald Darby.
DB
Kyle Hamilton 66 snaps
Marcus Williams 63 snaps
Geno Stone 20 snaps