Ravens make six moves to officially trim roster to 80 players

The Baltimore Ravens have slowly had to trim their roster down over the course of the past few weeks. They went from 90 to 85 players last Tuesday, and on August 23rd they were required to remove five more players from their roster to get down to 80.

Baltimore made six moves to get their team down to the required number. They signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson which put their total at 86, but then added running back Gus Edwards to the reserve/physically unable to perform list while also letting go of wide receivers Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither and Slade Bolden (injured), offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith, and inside linebacker Diego Fagot.

We have waived WRs Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither and Slade Bolden (injured), LB Diego Fagot and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith. https://t.co/1JydZGRik2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 23, 2022

