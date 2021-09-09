Ravens signing RB Devonta Freeman to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their depth quickly waiver at multiple positions during the 2021 offseason due to injuries. Now just a few days away from the start of the regular season, Baltimore’s injury luck has somehow gotten even worse.

It was reported on Thursday that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters both suffered season-ending injuries on back-to-back plays. Although the loss of Peters would be a massive loss to the defense, the Ravens have the depth to soften the blow. At running back, Edwards would their third player to suffer a season-ending injury in under two weeks.

Baltimore was fast in adding another rusher to the mix, as it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the team was signing running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad.

Ravens now are signing veteran free-agent RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The idea is that Freeman will be promoted to Ravens’ active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Freeman was recently released by the New Orleans Saints after spending time with them during the 2021 offseason. Over the course of his NFL career he’s totalled 1,005 carries for 4,144 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns while also catching 264 passes for 2,073 yards and 11 scores through the air as a receiver.

The veteran running back had a workout with Baltimore earlier in the week, and seemingly impressed the team. He also has a higher chance of getting elevated to the active roster sooner than fellow running back Le’Veon Bell, as he had a full offseason and preseason to get ready for game action.