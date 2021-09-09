To combat a string of injuries to their running backs, the Ravens are bringing in a veteran at the position.

Baltimore is signing Devonta Freeman to its practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Freeman was last with the Saints in training camp, with the team cutting him at the end of August. He spent the 2020 postseason with the Bills, though he didn’t appear in a game. He did play five games with the Giants last year, recording 172 yards with one touchdown. He caught seven passes for 58 yards.

Back in 2019, Freeman rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns for Atlanta in 14 games.

The Ravens have lost running backs J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL and Justice Hill to an Achilles injury in recent weeks. Now Baltimore fears running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters each tore an ACL during Thursday’s practice.

Baltimore also has Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon on its active roster along with Le’Veon Bell on its practice squad.

Ravens signing Devonta Freeman to their practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk