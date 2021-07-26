The Ravens worked out three edge rushers on Monday. They are signing Chris Smith to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.

Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun were the other players who worked out for the Ravens.

Smith, 29, has 9.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He had one sack and four quarterback hits in eight games last season for the Raiders.

Smith also has spent time with Jacksonville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The Jaguars made him a fifth-round choice in 2014.

In his career, Smith has appeared in 68 games with two starts. He has totaled 72 tackles, six pass breakups and 23 quarterback hits in addition to his 9.5 sacks.

Ravens are signing Chris Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk