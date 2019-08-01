Ravens signing Brynden Trawick

Safety Brynden Trawick is returning to the Ravens.

The Ravens had Trawick in for a workout on Wednesday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will be signing him to their 90-man roster.

Trawick opened his NFL career with the Ravens in 2013 and spent three years with the team. He moved on to the Raiders in 2016 and spent the last two seasons with the Titans.

His main contributions have come on special teams in all three spots and he was named to the Pro Bowl as the AFC’s special teamer after his 2017 season in Tennessee. Trawick has 74 tackles and an interception in 85 career games.