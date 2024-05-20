Ravens Sign WR Qadir Ismail, son of Qadry Ismail after he impressed at rookie minicamp

The Ravens are looking for wide receiver depth, and a familiar name has been signed to the roster after impressing at the rookie minicamp.

Qadry Ismail’s son Qadir was recently invited to tryout at the Ravens rookie minicamp, and he’s been signed to a deal on the first day of OTAs.

A very cool addition: Ravens signed Qadir Ismail, an undrafted rookie wide receiver who is the son of Qadry Ismail, the No. 1 receiver on Baltimore’s 2000 Super Bowl team. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 20, 2024

Ismail spent his first four seasons at Villanova where he played quarterback and receiver. as a freshman in 2018, Ismail played in three games, starting one contest at quarterback, where he completed 11-of-29 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown. In 2021 he moved to wide receiver and played in nine games, catching 11 passes for 181 yards on the season.

During the 2022 season at Samford, Ismail appeared in three games for the Southern Conference Champions… Heaught three passes for 21 yards. During his final season at Samford, Ismail had 11 catches for 114 yards.

His father Quadry, started at Syracuse, where he played football and ran track. Ismail was an All-American selection as a kick returner in 1991, and a first team All-Big East selection as a wide receiver and kickoff returner, and a second team all-Big East selection as wide receiver.

With the Ravens, Ismail’s best season came in 1999 when he led the team with 68 catches, 1,105 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, including career-high 258 yards in one game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ismail was a key member of the Ravens 2000 Super Bowl team.

