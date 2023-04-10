Ravens to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills and their long saga relating to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has come to an end. As it turns out, the team has not landed him.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens ended up being the club to finally ink Beckham to a contract.

It had long seemed unlikely that Beckham would come to Buffalo because of the price tag. In the end, the Bills were probably not in the race for him considering he signed deal which could be worth up to $18 million in 2023. Per Spotrac, Buffalo only has $8.4M in cap space free.

Even so, Beckham inked a one-year deal in Baltimore. Perhaps in the future the 30-year-old could eventually join the Bills.

Beckham to Buffalo rumors had long been stoked by current Bills pass rusher Von Miller. A friend of Beckham’s, he often openly discussed the idea, even confirming the two sides had previous discussions.

Last December, Beckham had a free-agent visit in Buffalo. He did with several other teams. Beckham did not sign anywhere at that time, only doing so now with the Ravens.

Beckham missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to the Rams, Beckham played with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who selected him the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire