Ravens sign wide receiver Dez Bryant to 53-man roster

Ravens sign Dez Bryant to 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens signed wide receiver Dez Bryant to the 53-man roster on Saturday, according to the man himself.

Officially signed to the 53... beyond thankful 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/BJeGDa10Yx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 28, 2020

Braynt, 32, signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in late October and was elevated to the team’s active roster for their game against the Colts in Week 9. He played in Week 11 against the Titans and tallied four receptions for 28 yards in 35 snaps played.

It was Bryant’s first action since Dec. 31, 2017, when he was a member of the Cowboys. He spent eight years in Dallas before leaving after the 2017 season. In 2018, he signed with the Saints in early November but tore his Achilles tendon just two days after signing with the team. He’s been rehabbing and working out since.

In the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Ravens have yet to have any positive tests among their wide receivers. The team now has six receivers on the active roster.

Bryant could have a bigger role as he gets more and more acclimated to the Ravens’ offense, too. He was second on the team in receptions and yards against the Titans, only behind tight end Mark Andrews.