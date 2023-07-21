Ravens sign veteran RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens have been known as a team that favors the running game over the last five years. However with the switch at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman to Todd Monken, the team will likely be throwing the football a lot more often this season.

Despite their offensive shift, that isn’t stopping Baltimore from bringing in even more help at the running back position despite already having talented rushers such as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Gordon brings plenty of NFL experience, but has struggled with fumbles and even just getting on the field recently between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

