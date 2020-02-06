Ravens re-sign veteran OT Andre Smith to a one-year contract

The Ravens made their first signing of the off-season Thursday, re-signing offensive tackle Andre Smith to a one-year contract.

Smith was signed before the team's playoff game against the Titans, after Parker Ehinger went on injured reserve, but he wasn't active for that game.

Smith started the first five games at left tackle for the Bengals in 2019 before he was waived on Nov. 30. He's an 11-year veteran in the league and 33-years-old.

He spent the majority of his career with the Bengals, aside from one year stints with the Vikings and Cardinals.

The Ravens are set at tackle for both the immediate and long-term with Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. still on their rookie deals.

Smith's re-signing appears to be just a depth move for a team that might have some questions to answer on the interior of its offensive line - pending Matt Skura's health and Marshal Yanda's potential retirement.

Baltimore now has a host of tackles that it can plug in on either side with James Hurst and Smith under contract for 2020.

