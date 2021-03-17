Ravens re-sign veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe to three-year deal

Ravens re-sign veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens continued to beef up their defensive front on the second day of the NFL legal tampering period by re-signing another veteran.

Hours after bringing back outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, the Ravens announced an agreement on a deal with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe, who spent the first eight seasons of his career in Denver, came to Baltimore on a one-year deal prior to the 2020 season. He was a great fit, both on the field and in the locker room, and now GM Eric DeCosta and the front office have rewarded him with a three-year deal. It's worth $12 million, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Wolfe was a reliable player for the defense in 2020 and proved to be an excellent leader who fits the Ravens' culture like a glove.

Like Bowser, Wolfe represents an important piece to the defense, though he hasn't been productive in terms of bringing down the quarterback -- he had just one sack in 2020 and 34.0 in his nine-year career, though he also had six tackles for loss and four other quarterback hits.

But that doesn't mean he hasn't made an impact. Wolfe has a reputation for opening up the pass rush for other players on the defense, something the Ravens hope he'll continue to do for the next few years.

The Ravens have been patient early in the free agency period, choosing to bring back valued veterans at reasonable deals to keep their defense playing at a high level. Wolfe represents another good signing at the right price for Baltimore, who will be happy to have him alongside Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell along the defensive line for the foreseeable future.