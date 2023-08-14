Ravens sign veteran DB DeAndre Houston-Carson
The Ravens have added more depth to the secondary after signing DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year deal.
After working out for the team on Monday, the veteran safety will join Baltimore for joint practices with the Commanders.
We have signed DB DeAndre
Houston-Carson.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2023
Houston-Carson had been one of the most reliable players on the Bears’ roster since entering the NFL.
Last season, Houston-Carson logged 45 tackles and two for loss, playing in a 4-3 defense for the first time in his NFL career.