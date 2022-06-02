The Ravens have signed one of their two first-round picks.

The team announced the signing of center Tyler Linderbaum on Thursday afternoon. The 25th overall pick agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Linderbaum is the third of the team’s picks to sign. Eight others, including 14th overall pick Kyle Hamilton, remain unsigned.

Linderbaum was widely seen as a Day 1 starter in the NFL, which made it no surprise that the Ravens snapped him up in April. He started his last three seasons at Iowa and was the Rimington Award winner as the best center in the country during the 2021 season.

Ravens sign Tyler Linderbaum originally appeared on Pro Football Talk