Ravens sign two players to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster due to how many injuries they’ve gone through so far during the first few weeks of the 2021 season. They’ve added plenty of new faces that have contributed in a big way, but there have also been a few familiar ones that have returned to the team.

On Tuesday, Baltimore announced that they signed two players to their practice squad who were with the team during 2021 training camp in running back Nate McCrary and defensive back Jordan Richards. Both were let go during cut down day, but have now found their way back to the Ravens.

We have signed RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 28, 2021

We have activated Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster and signed Jordan Richards to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Hb23ulbL8D — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 28, 2021

McCrary returns to Baltimore after being claimed by the Denver Broncos on waivers after the Ravens released him during final cuts. He was inactive for Denver’s first two games before being cut by the Broncos. He will give Baltimore even more running back depth after they lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries.

Richards was also let go during final cuts, but re-signed to the Ravens’ practice squad shortly after. However, he was released just a few days after being added back to the practice squad in a corresponding move to Baltimore signing Le’Veon Bell. Richards has spent time with the Ravens since 2019.