The Ravens freed up some cap space by reworking cornerback Tavon Young‘s contract recently and they’ve put some of that space to work in their secondary.

The team announced the signing of veteran cornerback Tramon Williams on Tuesday. They put cornerback Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Dorsey dislocated his shoulder in the Week 9 loss to the Colts. He joins Young, Iman Marshall and Anthony Averett as corners on injured reserve.

Williams entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers. He spent two years in Cleveland and a year in Arizona before returning to the Packers in 2018.

He had 39 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble while playing every game for Green Bay last year.

Ravens sign Tramon Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk