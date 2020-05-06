Ravens sign three more draft picks

The Ravens moved closer to getting their entire 2020 draft class under contract on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed third-round defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, fourth-round guard Ben Bredeson and sixth-round wide receiver James Proche. Baltimore became the first team to sign a 2020 pick when they signed fifth-round defensive tackle Broderick Washington on Tuesday.

Madubuike had 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in his final season at Texas A&M, Bredeson started for most of his four seasons at Michigan and Proche led the nation with 111 catches for SMU last season. With four picks signed, the Ravens are six players away from a full class.

In addition to the draft pick signings, the Ravens also announced the signing of four undrafted rookies. Oregon tight end Jake Breeland, Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio, James Madison edge rusher John Daka and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch make up that group.

