Ravens sign TE Sean Culkin to practice squad with Xavier Grimble injured

The Baltimore Ravens not only faced an injury to cornerback Tavon Young this week, but they also saw a hit to their practice squad as well. According to the transaction list for Monday, the Ravens placed tight end Xavier Grimble on the practice-squad-injured list and signed Sean Culkin to replace him.

Grimble was signed to the practice squad last week with linebacker Kristian Welch hurt and placed on the practice-squad-injured list. However, with only two tight ends on the 53-man roster, it makes sense for Baltimore to keep some other options for insurance purposes. And with an expanded practice squad this year, you can’t find a better spot for that third or fourth tight end to hang out. Culkin joins Eli Wolf and Jerrell Adams as the tight ends on the Ravens’ practice squad right now.

Culkin was initially signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He hasn’t produced a ton over those three years, catching just two passes for 36 yards. But he has started quite 12 games for Los Angeles, which is a good number considering he’s now on Baltimore’s practice squad.