Ravens sign six players to reserve/future deals

With the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in last night’s game, the season came to an end. Another season with so much potential ended too soon, especially without their best player who happens to be the quarterback in Lamar Jackson. With the season ended, the offseason roster moves have already begun.

The Ravens have signed six players to reserve/future deals. The players include receiver Shemar Bridges, defensive back Bopete Keyes, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, guard John Simpson, and receiver Mike Thomas.

Shemar Bridges was a star in training game and preseason before being cut due to an injury. He was signed back to the practice squad late in the season, but never made it to the active roster. Defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols played in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the absence of Calais Campbell. Nichols recorded four tackles on 15 snaps in that game.

