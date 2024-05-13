Ravens sign RB Rasheen Ali to rookie deal

The Ravens have five running backs under contract after signing former Marshall star Rasheen Ali to his standard four-year rookie deal.

Ali was drafted in the fifth round and is a dual-threat home run hitter who could serve as the Ravens’ No. 3 running back at the start of the season with Keaton Mitchell returning from a torn ACL.

Rookie class officially complete ✔️ pic.twitter.com/3A7tS5F7vb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2024

Ali is working his way back from a torn biceps suffered at the Senior Bowl but ran for 39 career touchdowns at Marshall, the third most touchdowns among collegiate backs since 2021. Ali totaled 2,831 yards for his career while averaging 5.5 yards per carry, including 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire