Ravens sign RB Melvin Gordon III to the 53-man roster; place RB Keaton Mitchell on IR

The Ravens announced three roster moves on Tuesday, signing Melvin Gordon III to the active roster from the practice squad.

Baltimore also placed rookie running back Keaton Mitchell onto injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the win over the Jaguars.

Ravens moves: -Signed RB Melvin Gordon from practice squad to 53-man roster -Placed RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve -Signed RB Jake Funk to practice squad — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 19, 2023

In recent weeks, the undrafted rookie had established himself as Baltimore’s most explosive running back.

He finished the game with nine carries for 73 yards (8.1 per carry), including a 24-yard gain.

Melvin Gordon III

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon has been on the practice squad all season and had to be signed after being elevated for three games, rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries.

Gordon’s last game action was Week 4 against the Browns when he carried three times for 22 yards and caught one pass for 23 yards. Gordon will provide running back depth behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

signed Jake Funk to practice squad

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jake Funk (34) carries the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens signed former Maryland running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.

After rushing for 968 career yards at Maryland, Funk was a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2021 and won a Super Bowl with them as a rookie playing primarily on special teams. Funk has also played with the Colts and was released from Miami’s practice squad on Nov. 18.

Placed Keaton Mitchell on IR

Dec 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) makes the tackle against Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s 23-7 victory over the Jaguars, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

