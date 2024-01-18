Ravens sign RB Dalvin Cook to 53-man roster ahead of divisiional round matchup vs. Texans

After waiving Melvin Gordon III, the Ravens have signed Dalvin Cook to one of their three available roster spots ahead of Saturday’s divisional-round matchup.

Baltimore gave Cook two weeks to ramp up his conditioning after the New York Jets waived the four-time Pro Bowl running back before Week 18.

Four-time Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook now has been signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster and will play in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff vs the Texans, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

The 28-year-old Cook had four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings (2019-22) but was used sparingly by the Jets this year before being released.

Cook logged 214 yards on 67 carries with the Jets this season, appearing in 15 games.

