Ravens to sign QB Malik Cunningham off Patriots’ practice squad to 53-man roster

glenn erby
In a move that can be described as shocking, the Ravens are adding another quarterback to the roster, signing former Louisville star Malik Cunningham off the Patriots practice squad, to their 53-man roster.

