Ravens to sign QB Malik Cunningham off Patriots’ practice squad to 53-man roster
In a move that can be described as shocking, the Ravens are adding another quarterback to the roster, signing former Louisville star Malik Cunningham off the Patriots practice squad, to their 53-man roster.
Malik Cunningham to ESPN: “I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time. I had… https://t.co/K4xaiJDwo5
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2023