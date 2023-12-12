Ravens to sign QB Malik Cunningham off Patriots’ practice squad to 53-man roster

Malik Cunningham to ESPN: “I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time. I had… https://t.co/K4xaiJDwo5

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2023