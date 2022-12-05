Ravens signing QB Brett Hundley to practice squad following injury to QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 13 by the final score of 10-9, but they didn’t get out of the game unscathed. Among others, quarterback Lamar Jackson went down in the contest with an injury, being deemed questionable with a knee injury and then being downgraded to out later in the contest.

After the game, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Jackson, saying there were more tests to come but he didn’t believe it was season ending. On Monday, the team made a move at quarterback, as according to his agent the team signed Brett Hundley to their practice squad, who has experience in the Ravens’ system.

With Lamar Jackson dealing with a knee injury, the Ravens are signing QB Brett Hundley, per his agent @kenny_zuckerman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2022

Hundley was with Baltimore for 2022 training camp, but was let go prior to final cuts. He was a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2015 out of UCLA, and has thrown for 1,902 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions over the course of his career.

