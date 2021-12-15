Ravens sign QB to active roster on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens saw star quarterback Lamar Jackson leave their Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He was carted to the locker room and deemed questionable to return, but was subsequently ruled out around halftime.

While Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson avoided a high ankle sprain, it is currently unclear if the quarterback will be able to suit up in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. With that in mind, the Ravens signed quarterback Josh Johnson to their active roster from the New York Jets’ practice squad, seemingly as insurance incase Jackson isn’t able to play.

Johnson has had quite the football journey, as Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun highlighted each stop that the 35-year-old has made during his career.

The veteran had a brief stint with Baltimore back in 2016, as he was with the team during training camp and the preseason. He has accumulated 1,966 passing yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of his career. If Jackson can’t play, Johnson could be the backup to Tyler Huntley on Sunday, but the team also has Chris Streveler on their practice squad. Regardless, the move looks to be an insurance one for the Ravens, as they now have plenty of players available at the quarterback position.