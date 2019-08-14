Ravens sign punter Sean Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have added another punter to their roster following the trade of Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Ravens signed undrafted free agent rookie Sean Smith on Tuesday. Smith attended the team’s rookie mini-camp in May as a tryout player.

Smith was a four-time All-Pioneer Football League selection and set the Dayton record for punting average with 45.4 yards per punt last season. For his college career, Smith averaged 42.5 yards per punt, which is a school and league record.

Smith will help take some mileage off 14-year veteran Sam Koch for the rest of the preseason.