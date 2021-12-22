Ravens sign one player to practice squad, work out another two

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their practice squad change almost weekly as they shuffle it around to fill needs and have players ready to appear in games if needed. With how many injuries the team has gone through, they’ve needed players on their practice squad to stay ready, and they’ve responded in a big way.

On Tuesday, Baltimore announced that they signed cornerback Daryl Worley to their practice squad. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic shared that the team also worked out offensive tackle Darrin Paulo and defensive back Jamar Taylor.

Worley worked out for the Ravens earlier in the year, and now finds himself with the team as they make a run at the playoffs. Worley has spent six years in the NFL, accumulating 267 total tackles and five interceptions across 69 games.

Paulo was signed to a futures contract in January with the Denver Broncos, but was waived in February. He played college football at the University of Utah.

Taylor has spent eight years in the NFL, totaling 264 tackles and five interceptions.