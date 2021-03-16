Ravens to re-sign OLB Tyus Bowser

The Baltimore Ravens have seen several of their EDGE defenders get away at the start of the legal tampering period but they’re not letting everyone leave. According to NFL insider Adam Caplan and confirmed by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are bringing back outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on a four-year deal.

It’s a good deal for both Bowser and Baltimore. The Ravens return one of their promising young defenders at a fraction of the cost of Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon. However, Bowser’s contract could go up to $27 million through incentives while allowing him to return to free agency at just 29 years old.

With both Judon and Ngakoue agreeing to terms elsewhere, Baltimore had to feel the pressure to re-sign Bowser quickly. Though the Ravens acknowledged that both of their top free agents could price themselves out of Baltimore’s interest and leave this offseason, coach John Harbaugh has often preached about the value of continuity.

Bowser has shown plenty of flashes over his first three years with the Ravens but became far more consistent in 2020. Getting more playing time and starting two games, Bowser accounted for three interceptions, five passes defensed, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 22 pressures, and 34 combined tackles last season. It appears as though Bowser will take over for Judon, who signed with the New England Patriots, playing a more all-around role in Baltimore’s defense.