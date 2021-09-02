Ravens re-sign OLB Pernell McPhee

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with outside linebacker Pernell McPhee during final cutdown day as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players. It widely expected that McPhee would return to the active roster in short order, but with players like defensive tackle Justin Ellis and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. re-signing with the team’s practice squad, some began to get a bit antsy, wondering if something unexpected was happening with the veteran defender.

Despite it taking a bit longer than anticipated, on Thursday Baltimore officially announced that McPhee was returning to the team in a move that many are excited about.

McPhee has been a key rotational piece on the Ravens’ defense ever since returning to the organization in 2019. He was originally drafted by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, and spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens before signing a big-money deal with the Chicago Bears. After his stop in Chicago as well as another in Washington, he signed back in Baltimore, where he’s seen success playing outside while also being able to kick inside.

In 10 NFL seasons, McPhee has accumulated 246 total tackles 37 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

