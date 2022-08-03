Ravens sign OLB David Ojabo to rookie contract

The Baltimore Ravens drafted 11 very talented players during the 2022 draft, making sure they drafted not only for need, but also brought in some of the best players available on their board. All three phases were addressed by Baltimore, which made it a balanced draft class overall.

The Ravens had signed most of their rookie class, but there was one outstanding member who hadn’t agreed to terms yet in outside linebacker David Ojabo. However, on Tuesday night it was announced by the team that the second round pick signed his rookie contract, meaning Baltimore now has their entire 2022 rookie class under contract.

David Ojabo has signed his rookie contract. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 3, 2022

