Ravens sign OG Kevin Zeitler

Neal Coolong
·1 min read
Within hours of the legal tampering period of the NFL schedule, the Baltimore Ravens signed former Giants and Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler to a 3-year, $22 million contract, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. Zeitler was released by the Giants March 10, making him able to sign anywhere prior to the start of free agency.

The Seahawks are among other teams who were interested in Zeitler’s services as well.

Zeitler, a first-round draft pick of the Browns in 2012, was released largely in part to his $12 million salary due in 2021. An ESPN report quoted an unnamed NFC executive saying, “(a team) Can get Zeitler’s level of play for way less than $10 million.” The Ravens will get Zeitler, Pro Football Focus’s 32nd ranked guard in 2020, for $16 million guaranteed over three seasons, and $22 million overall.

The Ravens’ offensive line struggled in 2020, just a year after a record-setting performance led to 14 regular season wins. The retirement of Marshal Yanda was perhaps the biggest detriment the team faced last season. Zeitler represents an upgrade at right guard, and potentially more stability along their protection unit.

