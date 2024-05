With Michael Pierce and Rayshad Nichols unavailable, the Ravens have signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and nose tackle Josh Tupou to their 90-man roster.

Tupou will join the Ravens after spending six seasons with the rival Bengals in Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound Tupou has 23 starts in 65 games, with 86 tackles, six quarterback hits, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire