Ravens sign Michael Schofield

Baltimore has added some experienced depth to its offensive line.

The Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve signed Michael Schofield, who spent the 2020 season with the Panthers.

Schofield appeared in 11 games for Carolina last year, starting three. He spent the previous three seasons with the Chargers, starting all 16 games in both 2018 and 2019.

Schofield began his career with the Broncos as a third-round pick in 2014. He first appeared in a regular-season game in 2015.

While Schofield has primarily played right guard in the league, he also has made appearances at right tackle and left tackle.

In all, Schofield has appeared in 87 games with 69 starts over his seven-year career.

